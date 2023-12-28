Bantry's Chris to take Goleen Cllr's seat on Council

BANTRY restaurateur and Social Democrats candidate Chris Heinhold is expected to be co-opted onto a Cork County Council seat in the new year, following Cllr Ross O’Connell’s decision to step down as a councillor.

No date has been yet been confirmed for the co-option but it is expected to be in January. Cllr O’Connell has cited work commitments as his reason for stepping down.

Mr Heinhold was recently selected as the Social Democrats candidate for Bantry and West Cork Local Election Area (LEA) in next year’s elections. The dad of two – with another on the way – said he is running for election because he believes he can bring a fresh perspective to political life.

‘I want to be a strong, effective voice for the towns and villages of the Bantry LEA,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has announced that Limerick Senator Paul Gavan has been selected by the party to contest the Ireland South constituency in the European elections.

Speaking following his selection, Senator Gavin said they need to see new representation for Ireland South in the EU.

‘I want to be part of a Sinn Féin team that will deliver change by campaigning for a Europe that supports investment in public services and communities, advances workers rights, protect our environment and is a voice for social justice both at home and throughout the world,’ said Sen Gavan. ‘

The European Union is at a crossroads, and we need to see a transformed European Union that is about building a better future for all, not just the few.’

Sinn Féin also confirmed that another selection convention will follow to select a second candidate.