Zoom school assemblies are yet another sign of the times

ONE of West Cork’s national schools is making sure their pupils stay connected this year despite social distancing restrictions.

St Joseph’s Girls NS in Skibbereen has over 200 pupils in eight classes. Previously they would have enjoyed monthly assemblies in their hall to share news, celebrate achievements, enjoy musical entertainment and to just generally catch up.

Since returning to school in September they have been unable to gather as one group.

However, principal Darina Scally was undeterred and has found a way around this and they’ve enjoyed their first Zoom assembly which was a huge success.

‘Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 we are unable to gather as a whole school this year for assemblies, so we decided to try out a Zoom call to the rooms. This was a fantastic success.

‘We were able to celebrate our ‘Pupils of the Month’ from each class and the children loved being able to see each other.

‘Personally I feel it is important for us to stay connected as much as possible. We are looking forward to continuing with this monthly Zoom call every month.’