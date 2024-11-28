Youth Council urges young people to vote tomorrow

THE National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is urging all young people aged 18-29 to make their voices heard by casting their vote in tomorrow’s general election. With over 600,000 young people eligible to vote, if registered, the NYCI is calling on them to use their collective power to influence the future of Ireland.

Kathryn Walsh, NYCI’s Director for Policy and Advocacy, said: 'Ireland’s youth population makes up almost 1 in 5 of those of voting age. That makes for an incredible opportunity to shape the outcome of this election and demand action on the issues that matter most to young people – whether it’s climate change, housing, mental health, or youth work services.'

First-time voters

This election also marks the first opportunity for nearly 60,000 young people who turned 18 this year to cast their vote. Ms Walsh said: 'We know from our work with young people that many first-time voters are excited about the chance to have their say but may feel unsure about the process. Our message is simple: voting is straightforward and powerful. It’s your chance to influence decisions on issues that will impact your future for years to come. We’re encouraging every new voter to step into their polling station tomorrow and make their voice heard.'

Why voting matters

The NYCI has highlighted key findings from a recent RedC poll, which show that many people believe politicians are not adequately representing young people’s interests. Ms Walsh added: 'This has to change. If we want to see policies that reflect their needs and priorities of our growing youth population, voting is the most direct way to drive that change. Politicians need to hear from young voters, and the best way to ensure that happens is to show up at the ballot box.'

A two-way conversation

Ms Walsh continued: 'While we’re calling on young people to make the effort to vote tomorrow, it’s important to remember that this is a two-way conversation. Politicians need to engage with young people on the issues that matter most to them. From our work and polling, it’s clear that many young people feel their concerns aren’t being addressed. Voting is a way to ensure those issues are front and centre, but it’s equally important for politicians to actively listen and respond to young people’s needs.'

Young people driving change

The NYCI is also calling for structural political change to ensure young people are better represented in future governments. Ms Walsh continued: 'We’re advocating for the establishment of a Ministry for Youth, a Cabinet Sub-Committee for Youth, and an Oireachtas Committee for Youth, alongside improved pay and conditions for youth workers.'

Practical advice for voting

Polling stations are open from 7 am to 10 pm tomorrow.

Bring valid ID and your polling card if you have it.

Check your polling station location in advance.

For more information on voting, visit youth.ie/vote