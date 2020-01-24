Youth charged with Cameron Blair murder

The juvenile in his late teens who was arrested in relation to the Murder of Cameron Blair has been charged. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this evening, 24th January at 9pm. Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said "Today’s charges into the Murder of Cameron Blair highlights that we in An Garda Síochána are continuing our unrelenting efforts in tackling serious crime. "We have had a number of serious, unrelated, incidents in Cork city over the last number of months and I want to ensure the public that An Garda Síochána has the ability and determination to bring these people to justice.”