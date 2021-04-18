Young Offender Jennifer is among scholarship winners

THREE former pupils of Bandon Grammar School, including Young Offenders actress Jennifer Barry, were awarded Quercus scholarships for UCC at an online ceremony last week.

The university hosted two scholarship award ceremonies for incoming students based on the Leaving Cert results in 2020 and for their talented students’ programme within the university. The Kilbrittain actress, who plays Siobhán Walsh in the RTÉ/ BBC television series, is in first year studying theatre and performative practices.

‘True to her calling, Jennifer performed the powerful monologue ‘Heartbreak’ as part of the entertainment during the Gala Ceremony,’ principal Ian Coombes told The Southern Star.

Also honoured at the ceremony were Jordan Warren and Sophie Wetz, who were both awarded Quercus Academic Entrance scholarships on achieving 625 points in their Leaving Cert exams. Jordan is currently in first year studying pharmacy, while Sophie is studying mathematic sciences.

Interim president of UCC, ProfJohn O’Halloran warmly congratulated all the new scholars and praised them, their families and schools.