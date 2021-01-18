Young filmmakers have more time to enter competition

DUE to unprecedented demand, the closing date for the call for entries for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021, Ireland’s festival celebrating the best in young filmmaking has been extended to Monday February 22nd.

Fresh Film encourages young people to make films by hosting the annual Fresh International Film Festival and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards.

Fresh International Film Festival 2021 takes place from March 22nd – 28th and is open to young people from 7-18 years of age.

This year Fresh celebrates its 25th year and continues to provide an opportunity for young filmmakers to see their work on the big screen and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year and to win €1,000 towards their next film.

All submissions are also considered for a range of specialist awards including the Radharc Trust Award for documentaries, the Cartoon Saloon Animation Award, the RTÉ 60 Second Award, the Film in the Irish Language award and the RTÉ Factual Award, in addition to the International and Audience awards.

The full festival programme will be available shortly. Further details and application forms can be found at www.freshfilmfestival.com.