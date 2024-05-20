Young cyclists on RTÉjr

THE star of RTÉjr’s science show Let’s Find Out, Mark Langtry, was in Skibbereen to meet the children who are part of the town’s Cycle Bus.

Let’s Find Out, supported by Science Foundation Ireland, features the town’s cycle bus in an episode.

The theme for this season is ‘Protecting Planet Earth’ so Mark was keen to meet the school children who are playing their part by cycling to school.

The Skibbereen Cycle Bus helps children from St Patrick’s BNS, Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin and Abbeystrewry NS cycle to school safely.

Parents, teachers and adults marshall the children on a set route.

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling.

It began last Saturday and runs until this Sunday, May 19th.

Let’s Find Out: Protecting Planet Earth started on RTÉjr on May 13th with all episodes streaming after on the RTÉ Player.