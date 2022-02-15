Yellow wind warning for Cork on Friday as Storm Eunice on way

THIS alert message from Met Eireann was issued this afternoon:

Through Thursday night and Friday morning, Storm Eunice will track eastwards over Ireland.

It has the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible.

Current indications are that the strongest winds are most likely to affect southern counties and the most significant falls of snow are most likely over central and northern parts of the country, with locally blizzard conditions possible for a time and disruption to travel.

Warnings will be issued on Wednesday morning and updated on Thursday morning.

Event: Advisory

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Tue. 15/02 @ 2PM

Valid to: Fri. 18/02 @ 3PM

Affected Areas: Ireland