Yellow wind warning for Co Cork tonight

MET Eireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Cork tonight and tomorrow morning.

The forecast is for an ‘unseasonably windy Friday night and for a time on Saturday.

Given the time of year, there is potential for some low level impacts from wind.’

This is a yellow wind warning and is valid from 8pm on Friday June 5th until 1pm tomorrow (Saturday).

It is due to affect all areas, including Co Cork.

The public is advised to take care on exposed areas, especially near the coast.