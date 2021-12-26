News

Yellow rain warning from Met Eireann for Cork from today until Wednesday night

December 26th, 2021 5:36 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There is a status yellow - rainfall - warning in effect for Cork. (Photo: Shutterstock)

MET Eireann has issued a yellow rain warning for the county, valid from tonight until next Wednesday.

The ‘moderate advisory warning’ for Cork comes as Met Eireann predicted that this week, across Ireland from Monday night onwards, spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils, may lead to localised flooding.
The designated ‘yellow’ warning for Cork came into operation today (Sunday) from 4pm and will remain valid until 9pm on Wednesday night, affecting all other areas in the country too.

 

