Yellow rain and wind warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a level yellow rain and wind weather warning for Cork with the yellow rainfall warning valid from 8am today until 3pm tomorrow, while the yellow wind warning is valid from 5am tomorrow morning until 3pm.

'Persistent and locally heavy rainfall will bring a risk of river and surface flooding. The Office of Public Works have advised that there will be a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides approaching Highest Astronomical Tide (HAT) in all coastal areas, commencing this afternoon, Monday 19th until tomorrow, Tuesday 20th October 2020,' said a spokesperson.

Whilst storm surge levels are currently relatively low in all coastal areas, they are predicted to significantly increase in the following coastal areas from this afternoon (Monday) and on Tuesday 20th October as follows: 0.55m at Cork Harbour 0.50m at Bantry Bay.

'The high tides, combined with strong winds and predicted storm surge levels, give an elevated risk of coastal flooding, in particular in areas such as Bantry, which are prone to coastal flooding.'

The Bantry Business Association has warned its members that a high tide around midnight tonight may cause flooding and has advised town centre businesses to get sandbags organised in time.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain and not to drive through flood waters.

Property owners are advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.