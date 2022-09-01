News

Yacht sinks in Glandore harbour

September 1st, 2022 3:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Glandore Harbour Master had to attempt to salvage a yacht sunk at its moorings. Credit: Andrew Harris

THE Glandore harbour master had to attempt to salvage a yacht sunk at its moorings today.

According to photographer Andrew Harris, 'the RNLI had been called to the vessel the day before but as were no casualties and the vessel was tied up and empty when it went down, but still needed to be brought ashore the decision was made to leave where she was.

'Unfortunately, the state of the tide and winds, with the mast catching on the bottom made the attempt unsuccessful.

'The vessel was put back on its mooring for a later attempt when the tides are more favourable.'

