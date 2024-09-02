Yacht rescued after six-hour callout by Courtmacsherry RNLI

THE Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat Val Adnams was called out at 10.15pm last night (Sunday) to go to the aid of a 35 foot yacht which sought assistance as it got into difficulties off Dunworley Head in Clonakilty Bay.

Under coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five, the lifeboat was underway quickly and immediately made its way to the area of the casualty. The distress alarm was raised by the yacht with the Coast Guard Marine Co-Ordinating Rescue Centre, when they developed mechanical issues while on passage from Kerry to Youghal.

The Lifeboat located the casualty at 10.40pm and a tow rope was immediately attached in order to secure the yacht which was about one mile off the coastline.

While there was little wind as sea last night, a dense coastal fog and rain was descending and a decision was made by the lifeboat crew to tow the causality, which had two crew on board, to the port of Kinsale.

The lifeboat then proceeded to tow the Yacht at low speed under the cover of darkness and in dense fog to the safe surrounds of Kinsale Harbour and was successfully berthed at the Dock Marina at 2.30am.

The crew on board the callout were coxswain Ken Cashman, mechanic Dave Philips and crew members Dean Hennessey, Niamh Hurley and brothers Donal & Kevin Young.

The lifeboat arrived back to its mooring at 4.15am having been at sea for over 6 hours.

Lifeboat operations manager Brian O'Dwyer said that 'it was great to have 15 of our Lifeboat crew arrive so quickly last night and all prepared to spend the night at sea if required in the assistance of others.

'It was prudent that the causality sought assistance quickly by contacting the Coast Guard,' he added.