Writers bring Voices to book

THE National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) has launched Voices, a new collection of short stories and essays including writing by Cork writers Graham Norton and Colm O’Regan.

It is edited by author Patricia Scanlan and published as part of the New Island Open Door series. The stories are designed to encourage adults who do not read often, or find reading difficult, to discover the joy of books.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has funded copies of books so they are available to loan in every library in Ireland. The Department of Further and Higher Education and SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority have funded copies of books for adult literacy students in 120 ETB adult literacy centres.

An Post, a long-time supporter of NALA and adult literacy initiatives, is broadcasting virtual readings by some of the authors that can be viewed on An Post Social Media Channels throughout October. You can watch them by searching ‘Nala launches Voices’ on YouTube.

The book also features writing from Roddy Doyle, Blindboy Boatclub, Dermot Bolger, Donal Ryan, and many more. It is also available to buy online and in all good bookshops.