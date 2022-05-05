Work underway at Béal na Bláth for Collins centenary

PRELIMINARY landscaping works are currently taking place at the Michael Collins monument at Béal na Bláth, ahead of an overall enhancement of the site, ahead of the centenary events this August.

The works aim to make make the area more visitor friendly, and will include traffic calming measures, as well as a decluttering of the site where Michael Collins was shot on August 22nd 1922.

The design for the project has been developed by key experts in archaeological, historical and memorial landscapes, and will include a historical analysis of the battlefield and ambush area and will draw from an historic landscape assessment.

Cork County Council confirmed to The Southern Star this week that they received no submissions from members of the public, following their proposals for the project under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act.

‘Following a presentation of the scheme to the elected members in February, the Section 38 was signed off by the director of services roads on March 1st,’ said a spokesperson.

These works will include the reduction of the carriageway width, renewal of surfacing and road markings, the addition of car parking spaces, and associated works.

‘This sensitive development at the monument will ensure its universal accessibility and will allow the visitor a chance to experience the landscape and feel what it was like in 1922 when the ambush took place. A map guide of the site and wider ambush area will enhance the overall visitor experience.’

Cork County Council is currently on the site, doing some preliminary landscaping works and it is expected that following this, construction will begin and run for 12 weeks until June.

All works will be completed in advance of the centenary.

It has not been confirmed yet who will deliver the oration at this year’s centenary event.