Woman who soiled cell has 12 previous convictions, court is told

A BANDON woman has been convicted of criminal damage after she urinated in a garda cell and smeared her excrement on the cell door.

Eva O’Leary with a former address at 11 Cedar View, Coolfada, Bandon pleaded guilty at the local court to being drunk in a public place and causing criminal damage at Bandon Garda Station on December 1st last following her arrest.

Judge James McNulty said that he has come across a number of similar cases like this over the last few months and said that maybe those who urinate or defecate garda cells should be made go back and ‘clean up their own mess’ before being released on bail.

‘The distasteful business of cleaning up someone’s urine or faeces shouldn’t be left to another person,’ said Judge McNulty, after being told that cleaning contractors were brought in to clean the cell.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is living with her dad, has significant issues and had been in residential treatment for gambling and alcohol and asked if the court would consider the preparation of a probation report. Judge McNulty queried why such a report would be needed and Mr Taaffe replied that it would verify that she’s trying to deal with issues.

The court heard that she has 12 previous convictions, including four for theft and four for using a false instrument, as well as four for road traffic offences.

Judge McNulty convicted her of both offences and deferred penalty and directed her to engage with the probation services for the preparation of a probation report, which is to include an assessment as to her suitability to do community service.

Ms O’Leary was remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again on February 17th