Woman took items thinking they were ‘free’

A WOMAN facing a charge of theft and a charge of cannabis possession was given a conditional discharge and a dismiss under the Probation Act when Judge James McNulty dealt with her case at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court.

‘People don’t generally get a dismiss under the Probation Act in West Cork for a drugs offence but this is an exception,’ said Judge McNulty. ‘The court will allow her to get on with recovering her good health.’

Judge McNulty made the remark in the case of Mary Dillon (47) of Collins Apartments at Main Street, Drimoleague, who pleaded guilty to have €30 worth of cannabis in her possession on November 5th 2022.

In relation to the theft offence, Sgt Trish O’Sullivan gave evidence that a lantern and an ornamental candle was taken from a stairwell at a local beauty salon and after examining CCTV gardaí recovered it at the home of the accused on February 6th 2021.

In her defence, solicitor Colette McCarthy said: ‘An individual told her, out of spite, that the items were there free to be collected. She was mistaken.’

The solicitor also told the court that her client has been using cannabis for multiple health issues, including the control of seizures.

After considering the evidence, Judge McNulty held the view: ‘There was no serious criminal intent.’ He gave the accused a conditional discharge – which means no conviction – on the theft charge, and a dismiss on the cannabis charge.