Winners who go the extra mile

A Cork bus driver and mechanic have been recognised nationally for going the extra mile at Bus Éireann’s annual GEM (Go the Extra Mile) awards. Martin Saul was recognised with the National Gem Hero Award for CPR on a passenger who had collapsed and Albert McCarthy won the National Gem Safety Award. For the southern region, Cork nominees won seven awards, including the prestigious Team of the Year.

Martin Saul from Carrigaline was recognised for his heroism in responding to a cardiac arrest at Cork’s Parnell Place bus station, where a passenger collapsed when queuing for a bus. Quick-thinking Martin performed CPR on the passenger, undoubtedly saving their life.

Albert McCarthy from Ballincollig was awarded for his outstanding contribution to the safety culture at Bus Éireann’s Capwell depot in Cork city, where he was recognised as being incredibly attentive to the wellbeing of both drivers and passengers.

In congratulating the winners, Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann CEO said: ‘2021 has been a landmark year for Bus Éireann and I am proud of our team of dedicated employees all across Ireland who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers. I would especially like to recognise Martin and Albert, who have been awarded specifically for their demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values. Martin for his heroism in responding quickly to an emergency incident and Albert for prioritising the safety of our customers and colleagues.’

For Bus Éireann’s Southern region, Cork nominees won seven awards in total: Kieran Calnan, Clonakilty, apprentice of the year; Bernadette Barry, Fermoy, clerical/executive employee of the year; Daniel O’Regan, Monkstown, craftworker of the year; John Lynch, Deerpark, foreman of the year; Albert McCarthy was also named road passenger driver of the year and Seán Hurley from Kinsale was named school bus driver of the year.

Bus Éireann’s Cork employees also won the prestigious Team of the Year award for the Southern region.