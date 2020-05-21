Wind weather warning for Cork

MET Eireann has issued a yellow weather wind warning for Cork and the rest of the country from 5pm today until Sat May 23rd at 5pm .

'Unseasonably windy weather is expected to affect the country during the period,' Met Eireann said.

'Given the time of year, there is potential for wind-related impacts such as debris from trees and movement of unsecured outdoor items.'

The forecast for tonight is expected to be wet and windy with outbreaks of rain at first, turning heavy and thundery at times. A clearance to showers will follow. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong southerly winds, veering southwest as the rain clears with gales on Atlantic coasts.