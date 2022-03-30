WIN two tickets to Ed Sheeran; FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine; The businesses that benefited from ITV series; West Cork continues to embrace Ukrainian families; The history of the Beara hotel set for massive revamp; How cycling filled the void for former world rowing champion Mark O'Donovan; Luxury eco-friendly cabin resort to be developed here

In this week's Southern Star

COMPETITION

• WIN two tickets to Ed Sheeran at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on April 29th as part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’

MAGAZINE

• FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine

IN NEWS

• West Cork continues to embrace Ukrainian families

• The businesses that benefited from ITV series

• The history of the Beara hotel set for massive revamp

• Stephen Rea confirmed for Fastnet Film Festival

IN SPORT

• How cycling filled the void for former world rowing champion Mark O'Donovan

• Cork preserve Division 2 status

• West Cork Sports Awards preview

• Beamish Cup down to last four

IN LIFE

• Luxury eco-friendly cabin resort to be developed here

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, MARCH 31st