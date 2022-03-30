News

WIN two tickets to Ed Sheeran; FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine; The businesses that benefited from ITV series; West Cork continues to embrace Ukrainian families; The history of the Beara hotel set for massive revamp; How cycling filled the void for former world rowing champion Mark O'Donovan; Luxury eco-friendly cabin resort to be developed here

March 30th, 2022 8:52 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

COMPETITION

• WIN two tickets to Ed Sheeran at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on April 29th as part of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’

MAGAZINE

• FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine

IN NEWS

• West Cork continues to embrace Ukrainian families
• The businesses that benefited from ITV series
• The history of the Beara hotel set for massive revamp
• Stephen Rea confirmed for Fastnet Film Festival

IN SPORT

• How cycling filled the void for former world rowing champion Mark O'Donovan
• Cork preserve Division 2 status
• West Cork Sports Awards preview
• Beamish Cup down to last four

IN LIFE

• Luxury eco-friendly cabin resort to be developed here

