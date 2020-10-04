Will Braveheart come home?

A FAMILY fishing boat that broke its moorings off the Old Head during Storm Ellen and was located 150 miles off the coast of Wales been recovered, but the owner confirmed ‘it’s taken a fair bit of damage,’ writes Jackie Keogh.

Cormac Holland, from Togher in Cork city, had the vessel docked at the Old Head in Kinsale.

He confirmed that the family got a call from the UK ‘receiver of wreck’ – an official who administers law dealing with maritime wrecks and salvage – to say that the 20ft Orkney angler called Braveheart, was located recently.

It’s not clear, yet, what will become of this particular brave heart, which was first located on Sunday, August 30th by Union Hall man Gerry Burns, the captain of the Irish Ferries vessel the Isle of Inishmore.

The ferry stood by for an hour as the Milford Haven RNLI lifeboat crew tried to right the vessel, but were unable. The vessel then drifted for a further seven days before it was located. The family and locals are hoping that the Braveheart may yet make it home.