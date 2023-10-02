Wildlife service is to continue with prosecutions for starting gorse fires

IN light of two recent prosecutions relating to the lighting of gorse fires, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has confirmed that a similar case in Macroom is being prepared for submissions to the chief state solicitor’s office for prosecution.

The NPWS took two successful cases at Bantry District Court recently under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts in relation to two different incidents that took place near Kealkil on June 1st, 2022. Section 40 prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning, or other destruction of vegetation growing on ‘any land not then cultivated’ between March 1st and August 31st annually.

Between February 24th and March 1st last – which is the day the ban on burning comes into effect – 71 gorse fires occurred in the West Cork area, putting the fire services across West Cork under severe pressure as they battled to control some of them from spreading to households.

A NPWS spokesperson told The Southern Star that they welcomed the outcome of the recently prosecuted cases, in which both farmers were fined.

‘We encourage members of the public (including landowners and farmers) to act responsibly at all times, to be mindful of their own safety and the safety of others, of the need to protect property, both publicly owned and privately owned, and to appreciate the value of our natural heritage,’ said a spokesperson.

‘Illegal and uncontrolled burning of land brings a high degree of danger and causes serious damage in some of our most important natural landscapes.’

The spokesperson added that NPWS staff work closely with both the fire service and gardaí and undertake aerial surveillance with increasing regularity, to supplement ground patrols undertaken by NPWS, particularly during the peak period for fires.

‘The use of aerial monitoring by NPWS through its dedicated helicopter service assists in the early identification of fires as well as communication of real-time information to NPWS staff to enable them to work with emergency services to prevent such fires from spreading. Where appropriate, cross compliance is pursued with the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine.’

Cork Regional NPWS staff are active participants in the Cork Wildfire Co-operative Group, which comprises of representatives from public authorities and other stakeholders (Fire Service, An Garda Síochána, Coillte, IFA, etc) whose purpose is to advise and promote compliance with the burning legislation and, where burning is being used as a land management tool, that it is done in a responsible manner.

A number of people received large bills running to thousands of euro, from the fire service, after dialling emergency services last spring.

Many of those who received bills said they had not lit any fires but the raging blazes were threatening their homes and they feared for their own safety.

Several angry homeowners contacted The Southern Star to express their disgust at the large bills, and after the resulting publicity, some homeowners’ bills were withdrawn.