Whitewater rafting plan for Lough Hyne's rapids

PLANS are advanced for a whitewater rafting park for West Cork, the Southern Star can reveal.

Following on from the government’s refusal to fund the controversial €19m whitewater rafting project proposed by Dublin City Council, it is believed that Cork firm AFD Events has stepped up to the mark with its own proposal.

The Star has learned that ambitious plans have been drawn up for an eco-friendly park to be situated at Lough Hyne, outside Skibbereen.

It is envisaged that a new 600-space car park would be built at the southern end of the lake, with a new road routed through part of the existing forest.

The developers are targeting March 31st 2022 for the opening, if not the following day.

Read the full story in this week's Southern Star. In shops now or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1