White-tailed sea eagle is spotted back in Beara

March 22nd, 2022 8:30 AM

By Jackie Keogh

WEST Cork’s white-tailed sea eagle Sunniva was back in Beara this week, fishing in Kenmare Bay.

Her arrival was exactly two years after she first emerged into the world as an egg.

Conservation ranger Clare Heardman confirmed that Sunniva has, over the last 10 months, travelled to Co Mayo before returning home.

‘This is the first that we’ve seen of her back on Beara,’ said Clare.

Sunniva’s dad – known as W – disappeared after she hatched in March 2020, leaving Mama P in sole custody.  The hatching of Sunniva was one of the most watched nature stories during lockdown thanks to the installation of a webcam, high in the trees across from the eagle’s nest.

Since then, Mama P and her new partner Brendan have made a new nest which has, as yet, no camera on it.

***

