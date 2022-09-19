WHILE THEIR BACKS ARE TURNED ... eyes are on the prize!

News

This lovely doggy appears to be planning its attack on the goodies set aside for participants in a service which was held at a ‘mass rock’ at Councambeg near Ring, Clonakilty. The dog is thoughtfully eyeing up the buns, while the attendees, with their backs turned, take part in the first mass at the site in 300 years. (Photo: Gearóid Holland)

