Whiddy's water problems continue

Irish Water has issued a reminder to Whiddy islanders that their water supply must be boiled before being consumed.

There has been a problem with the island’s water supply since Irish Water issued a ‘do not consume’ notice last September.

It is understood that the problem arose following a dry spell when the water table reached very low levels at the intake point.

This meant that the water entering the island’s treatment plant was coloured, cloudy and unfit for consumption.

In February, Irish Water announced that some progress had been made and the company changed its ‘do not consume notice’ to a ‘boil water notice’ claiming the supply would be safe to drink if boiled.

The reminder, issued today, stated that Irish Water is working in partnership with Cork County Council, and that ‘a significant amount of improvement works were completed at the treatment plant.’

The spokesperson said they have engaged a specialist contractor to carry out additional works.

However, following consultation with the contractor, the additional works aimed at lifting the boiled water notice have been unsuccessful to date.

‘Irish Water has now begun assessing a previously drilled borehole on the island to see if it can be used as an alternative supply,’ said the spokesperson.

‘Public health remains our number one priority and we would like to thank the people of Whiddy Island for their patience and cooperation throughout,’ he added.

In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water pointed out that water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.