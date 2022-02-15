Whiddy's water dilemma moves to a boil water notice

Whiddy’s water problems have been upgraded from a ‘do not consume notice’ to a boil water notice.

Since September 7th islanders have not been able to use tap water due to a prolonged period of high levels of colour and turbidity in the source of treated water.

The problem arose as a result of low water levels at the raw water extraction point for the island’s supply.

The drinking water quality was so poor that Irish Water advised islanders not to consume it, not even after boiling.

However, on Tuesday, Irish Water said, ‘Customers can now consume water, but it must be boiled before use.’

The transition to a boil water notice, following intermediary works, has been given a cautious welcome by Bantry-based Cllr Danny Collins (Ind).

‘The people on Whiddy have suffered long enough,’ he said, ‘and I will be pressing Irish Water to have the drinking water supply brought up to standard.

‘It is an understatement to say the islanders are not happy, and a boil water notice does not solve the situation,’ he added.

Irish Water said ‘a significant amount of improvement works were completed at the treatment plant on the island,’ and this has resulted in improved water quality but unfortunately ‘turbidity still remains higher than acceptable.’

The company has engaged a specialist contractor to carry out additional works but said it cannot put a timeframe on when the boil water notice can be lifted.

Irish Water thanked the people of Whiddy for their patience and gave March as the projected deadline for the completion of works.