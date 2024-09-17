IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
New Sophie book prompts strong reaction
Anger as cuts planned to ambulance service
Garda recalls his time spent on African UN mission
Cash boost for Cape Clear tourism
West Cork hit by TB 'epidemic'
Change at the top at Bandon Co-Op
IN LIFE
Street art lights up Skibb laneways
IN SPORT
Mixed fortunes for West Cork teams in county championships
Barryroe relinquish their Carbery JAFC crown
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe
IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH