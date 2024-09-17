IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

New Sophie book prompts strong reaction

Anger as cuts planned to ambulance service

Garda recalls his time spent on African UN mission

Cash boost for Cape Clear tourism

Big plans for Lusitania memorial site

West Cork hit by TB 'epidemic'

Change at the top at Bandon Co-Op

IN LIFE

Street art lights up Skibb laneways

IN SPORT

Mixed fortunes for West Cork teams in county championships

Barryroe relinquish their Carbery JAFC crown

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH