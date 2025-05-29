This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

There were joyous scenes and great celebrations at Barryroe National School yesterday.

Bill Pullman explores his West Cork connections following Fastnet appearance

The Southern Star visits the newly-reopened Mizen visitor's centre, where over 100,000 visitors come to get a gull's eye view of the sea.

West Cork’s agri contractors give an insight into life behind the wheel during their busiest time of the year

IN LIFE

This month marks 40 years of the West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen

IN SPORT

Baltimore FC have ended the club’s long wait for silverware after clinching the Championship title

Ballylickey's Robert Cronin secured his maiden victory in the Protyre Motorsport Ginetta Championship at Oulton Park on Saturday

Relief in Cork as common sense prevails in camogie’s shorts v skorts saga

Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Aisling Hayes is ready for her ‘now or never’ moment after being selected for Ireland

Hamilton High School senior football captain Jack Cullinane picks up a West Cork Sports Star monthly award

