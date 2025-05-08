This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
IN NEWS
Six swimmers rescued in one day at Inchydoney
One-way system proposed for Kinsale street
Skibbereen chair of MTU society talks Minecraft
Glandore woman refuses to recognise the court
Public meeting held on Bandon casino plans
Increase in farm inspections welcomed by local councillors
IN LIFE
Leading actors grab the limelight, but there’s plenty of fun in the background too, as one Union Hall woman tells us.
IN SPORT
Clonakilty Soccer Club completed the West Cork League quadruple after defending their Premier Division title
Bantry Basketball Club’s Nuala Carey selected for Ireland Masters team for FIMBA World Championships
O’Donovan Rossas’ hurling rebuild will be worth it, insists new manager Kevin Cotter
Courcey Rovers star Saoirse McCarthy loving ‘rewarding’ Cork set-up as Munster final looms
Phil Healy will add Guangzhou to her long list of cities visited when she competes at the World Relays this weekend
