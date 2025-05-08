This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Six swimmers rescued in one day at Inchydoney

One-way system proposed for Kinsale street

Skibbereen chair of MTU society talks Minecraft

Glandore woman refuses to recognise the court

Public meeting held on Bandon casino plans

Increase in farm inspections welcomed by local councillors

IN LIFE

Leading actors grab the limelight, but there’s plenty of fun in the background too, as one Union Hall woman tells us.

IN SPORT

Clonakilty Soccer Club completed the West Cork League quadruple after defending their Premier Division title

Bantry Basketball Club’s Nuala Carey selected for Ireland Masters team for FIMBA World Championships

O’Donovan Rossas’ hurling rebuild will be worth it, insists new manager Kevin Cotter

Courcey Rovers star Saoirse McCarthy loving ‘rewarding’ Cork set-up as Munster final looms

Phil Healy will add Guangzhou to her long list of cities visited when she competes at the World Relays this weekend

