Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Next Generation eight-page special; Glengarriff food trucks given one week to go; Keith Cronin crowned West Cork Rally champ

March 20th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Next Generation eight-page special; Glengarriff food trucks given one week to go; Keith Cronin crowned West Cork Rally champ Image

Share this article

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Next Generation

An eight-page special on the next generation of West Cork’s young sports stars


IN NEWS

Glengarriff food trucks given one week to go

Bailing out of Irish Water

Bantry’s chess club is a great move

Near-perfect few weeks for farming

St Patrick's Day photo special

 

IN LIFE

School community making the world a better place

 

IN SPORT

Next Generation special

Clonakilty SC defend Beamish Cup crown

European gold for trailblazer Nicola Tuthill

Keith Cronin crowned West Cork Rally champ

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended