THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Schull convent is film festival’s headquarters; Is Castletownshend Ireland's quirkiest village; Carbery clubs to discuss all-weather pitch options

February 27th, 2025 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.


IN NEWS

Schull convent is film festival’s headquarters

Free the haggis!

Castletownshend - Ireland’s quirkiest village?

Crafty Beara group giving women an outlet

Free sanitary products for Council buildings

Prison boss was summoned to Skibbereen Court

EU urged to take action on farming vision


IN LIFE

Signature scent from Glandore going global


IN SPORT

Carbery clubs to discuss all-weather pitch options

Laura Nicholson on finding new speed in US

Kilmacabea ready for county league challenge


