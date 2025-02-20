Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Weddings 2025; New windfarm proposed for Gougane Barra; Ireland call-ups for Hodnett and Coombes

February 20th, 2025 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Don't miss our Weddings supplement FREE inside this week's Southern Star.

Local brides tell their 'big day' stories, tips on how to be a great bridesmaid and lots more!

IN NEWS

New windfarm proposed for Gougane Barra

International flavour to new garda recruits

Timoleague digester plant is fined

Valerie's Law named after Leap woman

Who was Ballineen's Lion of Freedom?

Another windfarm planned for Gougane

Courtmac Captain Mark is demystifying shipping

 

IN LIFE

Looking back on a colourful life at 100!

 

IN SPORT

Ireland call-ups for Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett

Carbery U21 football postponed until August

 

