This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
Inside this week’s edition, we reveal our first monthly winner of the West Cork Farming Awards for 2025
IN NEWS
Dead end for Allihies sinkhole
Béal na Blath motorbike recovered
Good Friday, 1961: The Southern Star looks back at the last days of the West Cork Railway
Councillors call for removal of Clonakilty parking spaces
Leap butcher tastes success at ‘the Olympics of meat’ in Paris
2026 finish date given for Bandon roadworks
IN LIFE
The Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre is a ‘monument to community initiative’
IN SPORT
We chat to two local golfers, Kieran Lynch and John Murphy, who have crossed paths with Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy
Brian O’Driscoll has become one of the Cork football team’s most important players
Drinagh Rangers B caused a shock when they beat their club’s A team in the Parkway Hotel\Maybury Coaches Cup final
We chatted to former Cork footballer Micheál O’Sullivan about his man-of-the-match showing against Kerry in the 1999 Munster final
Cork camogie ended their 12-year wait for a national league Division 1 title by hammering Galway in the final.
