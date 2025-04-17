This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Inside this week’s edition, we reveal our first monthly winner of the West Cork Farming Awards for 2025

IN NEWS

Dead end for Allihies sinkhole

Béal na Blath motorbike recovered

Good Friday, 1961: The Southern Star looks back at the last days of the West Cork Railway

Councillors call for removal of Clonakilty parking spaces

Leap butcher tastes success at ‘the Olympics of meat’ in Paris

2026 finish date given for Bandon roadworks

IN LIFE

The Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre is a ‘monument to community initiative’



IN SPORT

We chat to two local golfers, Kieran Lynch and John Murphy, who have crossed paths with Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy

Brian O’Driscoll has become one of the Cork football team’s most important players

Drinagh Rangers B caused a shock when they beat their club’s A team in the Parkway Hotel\Maybury Coaches Cup final

We chatted to former Cork footballer Micheál O’Sullivan about his man-of-the-match showing against Kerry in the 1999 Munster final

Cork camogie ended their 12-year wait for a national league Division 1 title by hammering Galway in the final.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe