This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

IN NEWS

Emergency doctor says public ignoring weather warnings

Spooky sea-faring stories from around our coast

Farming Family winners revealed

Culvert work 'like open heart surgery' for town

Michael Collins' handkerchief on display in Clon

Judge tells Bantry man: 'The game is up'.

Hit TV show Rivals has strong Skibbereen links

IN LIFE

Schull and Mizen Tennis Club a smashing success

IN SPORT

Haven hoping injured stars ready for final

Clon ladies celebrate county glory

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe