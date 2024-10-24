Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Emergency doctor says public ignoring weather warnings; Spooky sea-faring stories from around our coast; Clon ladies celebrate county glory

October 24th, 2024 6:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Emergency doctor says public ignoring weather warnings; Spooky sea-faring stories from around our coast; Clon ladies celebrate county glory Image

Share this article

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now

IN NEWS

Emergency doctor says public ignoring weather warnings

Spooky sea-faring stories from around our coast

Farming Family winners revealed

Culvert work 'like open heart surgery' for town

Michael Collins' handkerchief on display in Clon

Judge tells Bantry man: 'The game is up'.

Hit TV show Rivals has strong Skibbereen links

IN LIFE

Schull and Mizen Tennis Club a smashing success

 

IN SPORT

Haven hoping injured stars ready for final

Clon ladies celebrate county glory

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended