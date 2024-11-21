Southern Star Ltd. logo
THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: West Cork's biggest and best FREE Christmas magazine inside; West Cork is experiencing its highest-ever levels of TB

November 21st, 2024 6:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

THIS week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

West Cork's biggest and best FREE Christmas magazine inside - 128 pages packed full of gift guides, what's on listings for towns, festive recipes and offers from local businesses.

IN NEWS

West Cork is experiencing its highest-ever levels of TB

Bandon's oxygen chamber is as popular as ever

TB 'worse than ever' in West Cork

Father breached trust of wife and daughters

Eccles' history is full of marvels and mysteries

Cork South West constituency profile

Embracing technology on West Cork robotic farm

West Cork Business & Tourism Awards finalists announced

IN LIFE

Bandon writers in focus at Irish Book Awards

IN SPORT

Nollaig Cleary enters the Hall of Fame

Beara U21s march into county final

Argideen Rangers were crowned Carbery junior C hurling champions

Bantry Blues’ Anne O’Grady is excited by her new challenge as a Cork senior ladies’ football selector

Bay Rovers won both the WCSSL Schoolgirls’ U14 and U16 Shield finals

