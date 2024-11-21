THIS week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.
IN NEWS
West Cork is experiencing its highest-ever levels of TB
Bandon's oxygen chamber is as popular as ever
TB 'worse than ever' in West Cork
Father breached trust of wife and daughters
Eccles' history is full of marvels and mysteries
Cork South West constituency profile
Embracing technology on West Cork robotic farm
West Cork Business & Tourism Awards finalists announced
IN LIFE
Bandon writers in focus at Irish Book Awards
IN SPORT
Nollaig Cleary enters the Hall of Fame
Beara U21s march into county final
Argideen Rangers were crowned Carbery junior C hurling champions
Bantry Blues’ Anne O’Grady is excited by her new challenge as a Cork senior ladies’ football selector
Bay Rovers won both the WCSSL Schoolgirls’ U14 and U16 Shield finals
