What identification should I bring when voting in referenda?

ON March 8th citizens have the opportunity to have their say in two constitutional referenda proposing to change the Constitution of Ireland.

The changes are also known as the Family Amendment and the Care Amendment.

On the day of the referendum, you should go to the polling station named on your polling card.

You will need to show a valid form of personal identification.

Your polling card is not a valid form of identification.

You can use the following documents to prove your identity:

Passport (either a passport card or passport book); Driving licence; Workplace identity card (it must have a photograph); Student identity card (it must have a photograph); Travel document (it must have a photograph); Public Services Card; Bank or credit union account book with your name and address in the constituency.

If you do not have any of the documents listed above, you can use one of the following, along with evidence of your address in the constituency: A cheque book or card; A credit card; a birth or marriage certificate.