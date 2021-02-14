What a n-ice way to mark a 50th wedding anniversary!

A SKIBBEREEN couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were surrounded by their 12 grandchildren – all modelled in icing sugar!

Con McCarthy, a Kerry man and retired garda sergeant, and Myra, who hails from Kinsale, were married 50 years ago on January 21st 1971.

They knew that with the Covid-19 restrictions a get-together with their four children – Kay, Colette, Claire and Niall – was sadly not an option for them

But they were delighted when they were presented with a whopping cake featuring all their grandchildren which was almost as good as seeing them in person.

It came courtesy of Creative Cakes by Lisa, a sister of the couple’s son-in-law, John.

‘Every cake tells a story and this cake is certainly no exception,’ said Lisa.

It features not just the 12 grandchildren – Eoghan; Alannah; Carla; Danny; Joe; Kevin; Conor; Caoimhe; Ruth; Tiernan; Fionn; Ruadhan – it also has Con and Myra in miniature form.

‘It was so much fun to create each individual,’ said Lisa.

‘All of the kids are wearing their local GAA colours in honour of their nanny and granddad who would travel any distance to support them.’

Con was a sergeant in Skibbereen for the last 20 years of his 34-year career with An Garda Síochána.

He said they haven’t all been together since the first lockdown in March.

‘There isn’t the freedom to do much because we are abiding by the guidelines,’ he said. ‘It was a minimal celebration, but the cake was beautiful.’

And he added: ‘We are blessed with good health, good children and peace of mind.’