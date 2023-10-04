We’ve discovered the magic of reading all over again

During the difficult years of 2021 and 2022, the world rediscovered its love of reading. Today people flock to libraries and bookshops to meet like-minded souls, but there has also been a huge rise in online purchases and audio recordings, says Mary McCarthy

‘BOOKS are a uniquely portable magic.’ And for the people of west Cork, Stephen King’s words rang true during lockdown, when there was challenge, change and a luxury of time.

‘There is a big increase of interest in reading since the pandemic,’ according to Sharon O’Mahony, librarian at Skibbereen library. ‘I think a lot of people rediscovered their love of reading,’ Sharon said. ‘People like to read for a variety of reasons from gaining knowledge and learning about how others live, to pure escapism and drama. Most people who like to read do so because they enjoy it. Whether it is to relax or to enjoy the drama of having a good plot unfold in unexpected ways, reading is a personal experience.’

In fiction, she explained, most popular genres are thrillers, or modern and contemporary novels. The most borrowed titles in popular fiction in 2022 in Skibbereen library were Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell and Cruel Deeds by Catherine Kirwin. In non-fiction: biographies, travel books, cookery books and local history are borrowed the most.

‘Regarding children’s books,’ she added, ‘series are always popular. From the Mr Men and Little Miss series for younger children, The Treehouse series by Andy Griffiths and Harry Potter and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for ages 9+.’

E-reading on BorrowBox had been increasing year on year prior to 2020, but the pandemic doubled the number of items borrowed on BorrowBox in Cork county, according to Sharon. By 2022, the number of e-books loaned on BorrowBox has remained consistently high, but interestingly, e-audiobooks have increased even further. The pandemic pushed people to try e-reading and many have discovered that they really enjoy it, but they still love having a book in their hand.

‘During the pandemic people were back reading. They were able to order a book and get it posted to them during lockdown,’ according to Trish Kerr of Kerr’s bookshop in Clonakilty.

‘There is a come back to the physical book that has increased,’ she said. ‘There seems to be a demand in publishing better books and more and more books are being published each year. Reading provides escapism as well as knowledge and education. Trends change, because we change as people. As we mature, our tastes in reading changes in all genres.’

Events like World Book Day in March, she noted, where sponsored books are given to children free of charge in exchange for tokens from the schools, hugely encourages children’s reading. The West Cork Literary festival in July and Irish Book Week in November have a similar effect.

‘People still like to visit a bookshop,’ she discussed, ‘because they can browse, meet people and chat. There is no pressure felt. It is an interesting and safe place for like-minded adults and children. Locals visit the bookshop to support the town and the hinterland.’

‘A book shop is focused on service,’ she mentioned, ‘that is different to the online experience. The shop assistant behind the counter knows the products in terms of titles and authors. They help you with your choice if you are looking for a book.’

Mich Maroney is a Skibbereen-based artist who was born in Hong Kong and lived and worked in London for 30 years. She said that taking part in online writing communities during lockdown led to the creation of Swerve magazine. It is a new journal for emerging artists and writers.

‘What is essential about the magazine,’ Mich commented, ‘is that it gives equal importance to both visual images and words. My inspiration was Verve, the French magazine of the 1930s.’

‘Posting on Instagram led it to being picked up by Eimear O’Herlihy, director of the West Cork Literary Festival,’ she said, ‘where it was launched in 2022, alongside three other Cork’s new literary journals: The Four Faced Liar, Howl, and Bealtaine. Swerve’s first edition sold out.’

Reading is essential in a shared culture, explained Mich, it provides real consolation in times of trauma. Participation is essential for our mental health.

Ralph Waldo Emerson might have been right when he said that some books leave us free and some books make us free. Many have discovered this freedom since Covid-19.

• The children’s book festival, which will take place in the county libraries of Ireland, and Irish Book Week, will be happening in October.