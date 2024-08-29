West Cork woman professed into ‘Red Nuns’

A WEST Cork woman is beginning her new life as a nun in an enclosed order after becoming the most recently professed religious sister in Ireland.

Sr Máire Bríd O’Driscoll from Enniskeane trained as a primary teacher before answering her religious calling. She made her solemn profession as a Redemptoristine nun in the company of her family and friends at the order’s monastery in Dublin.

Her parents Pat and Ina O’Driscoll from Gortaleen, Enniskeane, were at the ceremony, along with her siblings including her brother Seamus who travelled from New York, and many other relatives and friends.

Sr Máire Bríd attended Coppeen National School and Mary Immaculate College, Dunmanway, before training as a primary teacher. After a few years teaching she explored whether she had a religious vocation and was drawn to the contemplative life of the Sisters of the Holy Redeemer (Redemptoristines) in 2016.

The Enniskeane woman made her vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience before the prioress of the community, Sr Gabrielle, at the concelebrated Mass at the monastery at Mount St Alphonsus, Drumcondra.

The Redemptoristines are known as the ‘Red Nuns’ for their red habits and are an enclosed order, remaining within the grounds of monastery, apart from the world, to dedicate their lives to prayer.