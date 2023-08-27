West Cork teens at Foróige get-together in Maynooth

TEENAGERS from West Cork recently joined with their peers from around the world for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

The conference saw participants from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa, and Ireland participate.

During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, problem solving, communication skills, critical thinking and team work.

Foróige chief executive Seán Campbell said the conference gives young people the chance to not just learn from the speakers and facilitators, but to learn from each other in a fun and safe environment. ‘This week was not only about creating new relationships and learning new skills, but about transforming as an individual,’ he added. ‘I’m continually in awe of what young people can achieve when given the opportunity and it’s weeks like these that give them that opportunity.’

Guest speakers included Ashwin Chacko, an Indian author, illustrator and motivational speaker based in Dublin; award-winning Irish aeronautical engineer Norah Patten from Co Mayo, and Jack Kavanagh, a leading speaker on emotional health and well-being.