West Cork summers inspired Grange writer’s debut novel

A FICTIONAL village, inspired by summers spent in West Cork, is the setting for a new book by first-time author Daniel Heaphy.

The 24-year-old, who studied creative digital media at MTU, followed by a master’s degree in film at UCC, is also making his mark with his podcast Creatively Me.

Each week, Daniel interviews creative people involved in film, books, fashion, and music, while also working full-time as a children’s bookseller at Dubray in Cork city.

At the age of six, Daniel, who is from Grange in Douglas, began studying drama as part of the Performers Academy, led by Irene Warren. He went on to complete several Lamda examinations and is now qualified to teach.

The writer is equally talented behind a lens, having directed One Night in Cork, which premiered at the Indie Cork Film Festival, and also screened at another festival in the UK.

Meanwhile, his film Graduation Day was nominated for Best Short Film at the London Global Film Awards.

Daniel’s diverse range of interests makes his podcast a good point of reference for interesting developments in the world of film, literature, music, fashion, modelling, art, and design.

‘In conversation with my guests, we discuss not just their career path but also the way in which being creative impacts and benefits their mental well-being.

‘The idea is to give listeners an insight into their lives, and process, and serves as a reminder of the importance of creativity.’

To date, his guests have included Marvel comic-book artist Will Sliney, author Marita Conlon McKenna, and Charles Moriarty who photographed Amy Winehouse for her debut album Frank.

His most recent interview was with David Holmes, Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double on the set of Harry Potter.

Having studied film in college, Daniel said he is hugely excited about the establishment of the West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen, a town he visited often during his childhood summers.

An interesting and wide-ranging interview with Édaín O’Donnell, one of the directors of the West Cork Film Studios, also happens to be the latest episode in season one of Creatively Me.

As a bookseller, Daniel is all too aware of how precarious publishing can be, but he is excited to see his first manuscript will be published on Thursday August 29th.

His debut novel Breanne 1975 is a fantasy-adventure novel set in a fictional country village.

Daniel began writing the book during the first Covid lockdown and describes it as something his younger self would have enjoyed.

‘Those were the books I connected to as a teen bookworm,’ he said. ‘But working in Dubray continually reminds me of how impactful literature can be at that age.’