West Cork student fatally stabbed at city house party

A YOUNG student, believed to be from West Cork, was fatally stabbed at a house party on the Bandon Road in Cork city last night.

At approximately 9.20pm, gardaí received a report of an assault in which a 20-year-old man had received serious injuries. The man was brought to Cork University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by the local Scenes of Crime unit. The local coroner and the office of the State pathologist have been informed. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place today.

An incident room has been set up at Togher Gardaí station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. CCTV is being gathered and door to door enquiries are commencing this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact us. Anyone who was in the Bandon Road area between 8pm and 10pm who witnessed anything or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Anyone who does have any details or video footage is asked to contact gardaí and not to share it on social media.

It is believed the young man was a student at CIT in Cork and would be well known in sporting circles.