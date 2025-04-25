West Cork start-up wins innovation award at US University competition

A WEST Cork headquartered business was among the award winners of the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s highly competitive start-up competition, as Lia Eyecare, headquartered in Réidh na nDoirí, Gaeltacht Mhuscraí, was announced as a winner of the M2D2 $25,000 cash award.

The company was among only 15 start-ups from around the world selected for the final, and competed alongside another Irish company, Sports Impact Technologies.

The company, which also has an office at NovaUCD in Dublin, was co-founded by Breda O’Regan and Sinéad Buckley.

‘Being selected as a finalist, and now one of the winners, of this prestigious global challenge is a powerful validation of our work. It positions Lia Eyecare among the top emerging MedTech start-ups globally,’ said Breda.

The annual competition is aimed at identifying and rewarding ground-breaking and disruptive start-up companies in the medical technology and biotechnology sectors from around the world.

Following pitches to a panel of judges at the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s iHub, Lia Eyecare was announced as one of the winners.

The company is a joint University College Dublin (UCD) and University of Galway ophthalmology venture, and has developed new technology to treat dry eye disease, an ailment which currently affects over 345 million people worldwide.