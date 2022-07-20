News

West Cork reeling as AIB announces plans to go cashless; Big surge in US visitors to West Cork this summer; Fintan beats Paul in battle of gold medal-winning teammates; Mighty Mathúnas crowned kings of Cork; Five-page county championship preview special

July 20th, 2022 8:03 PM

By Jack McCarron

In this week's Southern Star . . .

NEWS

• West Cork reeling as AIB announces plans to go cashless
• Dramatic rescue of a 12-year-old boy at Owenahincha Beach.
• Big surge in US visitors to West Cork this summer, but a dramatic drop in Irish tourists.

LIFE

• Leading UK business woman Jacqueline O'Donovan does all her best thinking in Goleen

SPORT

• Fintan beats Paul in battle of gold medal-winning teammates
• Five-page county championship preview special
• Mighty Mathúnas crowned kings of Cork
• Caheragh native Michael Bohane delivers historic win for Carbery bowling

