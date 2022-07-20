West Cork reeling as AIB announces plans to go cashless; Big surge in US visitors to West Cork this summer; Fintan beats Paul in battle of gold medal-winning teammates; Mighty Mathúnas crowned kings of Cork; Five-page county championship preview special

In this week's Southern Star . . .

NEWS

• West Cork reeling as AIB announces plans to go cashless

• Dramatic rescue of a 12-year-old boy at Owenahincha Beach.

• Big surge in US visitors to West Cork this summer, but a dramatic drop in Irish tourists.

LIFE

• Leading UK business woman Jacqueline O'Donovan does all her best thinking in Goleen

SPORT

• Fintan beats Paul in battle of gold medal-winning teammates

• Five-page county championship preview special

• Mighty Mathúnas crowned kings of Cork

• Caheragh native Michael Bohane delivers historic win for Carbery bowling

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JULY 21st