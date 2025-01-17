West Cork projects get €170k for sustainability projects

THREE projects in West Cork have received a combined €170,000 new year boost after they were approved for funding for a project which promotes sustainable markets for Irish producers.

Projects in Kinsale, Leap, and Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh have all been approved under a scheme from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for innovative proposals to maximise the return to primary producers from short supply chains.

Short supply chains bolster local economies and contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing transportation emissions.

The Kinsale Sustainable Community Garden project has been approved for €90,000 in funding.

The aim of this project is to establish a community garden that will provide the community with sustainably produced local food while also serving as a knowledge hub and education centre, supporting and encouraging citizens to begin producing more food at home.

The Cecas Green Skibbereen project will receive €40,000 towards its plans for the Ithir Project, which will establish a Community Produce Shop.

Meanwhile, Meitheal Orgánach Mhúscraí organic farming project in Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh will receive €40,000 in funding.

Meitheal Orgánach is a farmer led group intent on making organic hill sheep farming work financially and sustainably in West Cork.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett said there more than 90 applicants nationally for funding and 16 projects were chosen for funding.

‘Shortening the distance from farm to fork has real potential to foster greater connection between consumers and producers, and a greater appreciation of where our food comes from and the work that goes into producing it,’ said Sen Hackett.

‘The successful projects are diverse, ranging from community allotments and markets to supporting the redistribution of food and reducing waste. We will also see the foundations laid for Ireland’s first ever biodistrict as a result of this funding, and I am looking forward to seeing these projects deliver meaningful results and impetus for change over the next two years.’