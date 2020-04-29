West Cork poets to take part in National Poetry Day

SEVERAL West Cork poets are taking part in National Poetry Day tomorrow with pre-recording readings from some of their works.

This project is curated by Matthew Geden of Kinsale, writer in residence for Cork County Council Library and Arts Service, who invited several prominent poets with connections to Cork county to produce a short recital of their poetry online.

James Harpur from Rossmore , Afric McGlinchey from Castlefreke and Joseph Horgan from Ballydehob and Derek Mahon from Kinsale will all be participating with other Cork-based poets in this unique event.

Inspired by the theme for Poetry Day Ireland 2020, ‘There will be Time’ the poets have taken time while socially distancing to prepare a short reading of their poems on video. The resulting compendium is now available on Cork County Council’s website to coincide with Poetry Day and will continue to be accessible over the coming months.

There are two moving poems from Bernard O'Donoghue, a native of Cullen in North Cork as well as pieces from Mary Noonan from Fermoy,

'We are also delighted to have a brand new poem, 'Quarantine' by Derek Mahon. In this short poem he reflects on the current Coronavirus situation and looks forward to a new age once the indefinite wait is over; meanwhile, the earth is slowly recovering and poetry provides small consolations with which to break the silence.'

Welcoming the launch of the poetry video on Cork County Council’s website, County Mayor Cllr. Ian Doyle said:

'We are delighted to be able to support Poetry Day by issuing this small selection of videos by some of the very best poets living in or associated with County Cork. I would like to thank these writers for taking the time to make these videos and would encourage all members of the public to also take a few moments to enjoy these poems.'

Poetry Day Ireland 2020 provides the opportunity to take a moment, and share a moment, with some of Cork’s most creative wordsmiths.

Cork County Council Library & Arts Service invites you to pause and partake in a poetic feast, expertly crafted by modern bards that encapsulate the spirit of Cork.

This Poetry Day Thursday 30th April, there will be time to escape into the world of words. Visit www.corkcoco.ie to enjoy these recordings and embrace the messages they convey.