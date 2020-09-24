West Cork now ‘magnet’ for lost wedding rings

GARDAÍ in Bandon are hoping to trace the owner of a gent’s wedding ring that was found in the town last week.

The wedding ring, which has an inscription ‘P.M’ -A.M.’ inscribed on it and has a date on it also was found near businesses on the bypass on Monday August 24th.

A Garda spokesperson said that an employee of one of the businesses handed it into Bandon Garda Station.

‘The ring is currently in the property stores of Bandon Garda Station and you can contact the station on 023-8852200.’

Meanwhile, a lady who lost the stone from her wedding ring last month is still appealing for the public’s help in finding it.

The stone from the wedding ring was lost in the Dunmore/ Clonakilty area on Sunday, August 9th.

‘The sentimental value outweighs the financial in this type of incident so anyone who can help, or comes across it, is being asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023-8821570.’

West Cork has become a magnet for lost wedding rings in recent times but one successful appeal earlier this year saw a wedding ring re-united with its owner, almost four years since he lost his on Warren Strand.

Midleton native, Liam Goode, who now lives in Eadestown in Kildare, was finally re-united with his wedding ring following an intense social media campaign ahead of it being forfeited it to the State.

Back in April, gardaí in Clonakilty also sought the owner of a wedding ring found in Clonakilty in June of last year. That ring, with initials and a date of ‘28/7/72’ was found by a garda on the beat in the town and it’s been in the property stores at Bandon Garda Station since as the owner has not come forward to claim it.