West Cork mourns swim school pioneer Clive

THE funeral of Clive Seawright, who taught thousands of young people to swim at his pioneering water school in West Cork, took place in Durrus last Thursday.

Clive passed away peacefully at his home in Ardnacloghy, near Pearson’s Bridge, on Monday. Originally from the UK, he lived in West Cork for many years. He discovered his passion for water safety when working as a fisherman, and seeing colleagues with an aversion to water skills.

From training as a lifeguard and an instructor, he eventually decided to build his own water school in West Cork. The purpose-built Water School provides classes for children and adults of all levels and abilities.

Clive is survived by wife Jackie, children Aaron, Tara, Ciarán and Holly, grandchildren, and his sister Penny.

Classes at the Water School were postponed this week after Clive’s passing. Water Safety Ireland were among the dozens who paid tribute to Clive. The principal of Kealkill NS, Darragh Carey wrote: ‘The pupils love their trips to “Clive’s” and the impact he has had on the local community will never be forgotten. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.’