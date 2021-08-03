West Cork man among two dead after bus crashes in Monkstown

A West Cork man is believed to be one of two people who died in a road traffic collision in Monkstown today.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the Strand Road in Monkstown this afternoon.

A bus collided with a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles during the incident. The driver of the bus, a male aged in his 50s, died during the incident as did the pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, who was believed to be from West Cork, but now living in Passage West.

The road was closed to allow for forensic collision investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the Strand Road between 1.15pm and 1.45pm, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam), are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, the emergency services have responded to a request for assistance in Skibbereen on Tuesday afternoon after a man collapsed.